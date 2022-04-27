Skip to main content

TikTok Is Swooning Over Contractor Who Help Renovate GF's Mom's Home After Her Dad Died

All of the projects he completed are so amazing.

Losing a partner is undoubtedly one of the most painful experiences you’ll ever face. when you're in love, there is never really enough time with that person, but when they are abruptly "stolen" from you, finding joy is hard. It's why we need to fill our circles with supportive and loving people. Sometimes the most giving folks are the unexpected ones.

When thrifter Jordan, @thriftstorejor lost her dad, her boyfriend stepped up to the plate not just for her, but her mom as well. His love language? Selflessly working on home improvement projects for her to make her space feel loving and safe. 

WATCH VIDEO HERE

According to Jordan's adorable video, her boyfriend has done at least nine huge undertakings at her mother's house, and that's just "some" of the work he's done. He's repainted her fireplace and vaulted her ceilings and installed a ceiling fan. He built her a nook window seat, redid her closets and tiled the stairs. A rebuilt shed, a fire pit and patio covering were all made for her and he even added drywall so she and her mom could paint a mural.

TikTok was quick to remind her that she is a lucky, lucky girl. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More From Dengarden

"You can tell so much about your partner by how they treats your parents and grandparents," wrote one user.

"I’m a man hating lesbian, but even I see a good guy here," joked another. 

And a few even suggested it was cosmically fated that he'd end up in their lives.

"What an angel," proclaimed another TikToker. "I’m so sorry for your loss but I’m so glad your dad left you and your mum in the best hands. He knew."

Not that it really matters, but his work is also really impeccable too. Hopefully these two can enjoy the fruits of his labor with her mom for many, many years to come. 

Related Articles

essential oil
Article

Your Dresser Drawers Will Smell Heavenly Thanks To This Brilliant Hack

1 hour ago
exposed wooden beans
Article

These Faux Wood Beams Look So Real They Have Everyone on TikTok Totally Fooled

3 hours ago
boys bedroom makeover
Article

Parents Give 9-Year-Old's Bedroom a Makeover Even Adults Are Jealous Of

7 hours ago
basket at bottom of stairs
Article

Simple Basket Hack Has People Wondering Why They Never Thought Of It Before

8 hours ago
side table
Article

Man Transforms $25 Ikea Side Table Into Adorable Pet 'Home'

Apr 26, 2022
bathroom floor
Article

Woman Transforms Bathroom Floors With Renter-Friendly DIY Hack

Apr 26, 2022
kitchen countertop
Article

Dad Captures Unseen Entity Moving Things Around In Family Kitchen More Than Once

Apr 26, 2022
mascara tube on yellow background
Article

Homemade 4-Ingredient Mascara Is a Game-Changer for Beauty Lovers

Apr 26, 2022
blue greenhouse
Article

Woman Keeps Green House Warm On Chilly Nights With DIY Heater

Apr 26, 2022
mint leaf
Article

Home Gardner Has the Perfect Hack For Reviving 'Sad Looking' Mint

Apr 25, 2022
classical portrait
Article

People Are Amazed at Mom's Museum Worthy 7ft Classical Family Portrait Painting

Apr 25, 2022
rolling cannister caddies
Article

Woman DIYs Rolling Countertop Caddies That Make Your Kitchen More Functional

Apr 25, 2022
through the trees
Article

Mom Shares Eerie Video Of Toddler Son Pointing To the 'Dead Girl' He Sees In the Tree Outside

Apr 25, 2022
weed growing through the pavement
Article

Woman's DIY 1-Ingredient Hack Gets Rid Of Weeds 'For Good'

Apr 25, 2022
BRIAN JAMES
Article

Neighbors Swear They Can Hear Dead Couple's Favorite Song Playing From Abandoned House

Apr 23, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.