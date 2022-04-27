TikTok Is Swooning Over Contractor Who Help Renovate GF's Mom's Home After Her Dad Died

All of the projects he completed are so amazing.

Losing a partner is undoubtedly one of the most painful experiences you’ll ever face. when you're in love, there is never really enough time with that person, but when they are abruptly "stolen" from you, finding joy is hard. It's why we need to fill our circles with supportive and loving people. Sometimes the most giving folks are the unexpected ones.

When thrifter Jordan, @thriftstorejor lost her dad, her boyfriend stepped up to the plate not just for her, but her mom as well. His love language? Selflessly working on home improvement projects for her to make her space feel loving and safe.

According to Jordan's adorable video, her boyfriend has done at least nine huge undertakings at her mother's house, and that's just "some" of the work he's done. He's repainted her fireplace and vaulted her ceilings and installed a ceiling fan. He built her a nook window seat, redid her closets and tiled the stairs. A rebuilt shed, a fire pit and patio covering were all made for her and he even added drywall so she and her mom could paint a mural.

TikTok was quick to remind her that she is a lucky, lucky girl.

"You can tell so much about your partner by how they treats your parents and grandparents," wrote one user.

"I’m a man hating lesbian, but even I see a good guy here," joked another.

And a few even suggested it was cosmically fated that he'd end up in their lives.

"What an angel," proclaimed another TikToker. "I’m so sorry for your loss but I’m so glad your dad left you and your mum in the best hands. He knew."

Not that it really matters, but his work is also really impeccable too. Hopefully these two can enjoy the fruits of his labor with her mom for many, many years to come.