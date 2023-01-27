This Cool Bookshelf Hack Will Make Books Stand Out and Save Space at the Same Time

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

If you have a lot of books laying around and need to organize them a little bit, so you know which book to read next, we got answers.

TikTok creator Sadie shows in her video a genius way to keep those books neat but visible and within reach. Let's check it out!

It's perfect!

These so-called floating bookshelves are available on Amazon and come in large or small. This creator is using the large ones, and as seen in the video - it works just fine.

If you're wondering how the books are not tapping over, there are little tabs on the bottom of the shelf that the bottom of the book sits on. Pretty clever, as it is kind of hidden from plain sight.

TikTok was obsessed with this book solution as well, looking at the comments section. Some even had suggestions on how to upgrade them.

As TikToker @gemmalucy345 suggested,

"You could put plants on top of these."

That would be cute! But not sure how sturdy these shelves are.

And TikToker @grayillingworth commented,

"I was today years old when I found out how these work"

Us too!

Another TikToker (@nwadyelhsa) wrote,

"I love these!"

We do too! However, if you find yourself with way too many books to put on a wall, you can even create some DIY wall art with book pages. As you can see, there are many ways on how to make use of books, aside from reading them.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.