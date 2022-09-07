Your Cooler Has a Secret We Bet You Didn’t Know About

To this day we are still finding out new things that may, or may not, have any bearing on our actual lives. Like how you can vacuum seal a ziplock bag using only water, or how to create an outdoor grill using only cinder blocks.

But one thing that we didn’t know (and didn’t think we needed to know), was about something a little bit on the ‘cooler’ side.

Sidney Raz recently had an epiphany - there was an extra hole in the lid of his cooler. Or at least a button covering a hole, but why? What was it for? Was it possibly something he could use to help keep his delicious drinks colder than ever?

So he did what anybody would do and popped open the tab that closed the hole, revealing that the entire lid of the cooler was hollow! Now, immediately Sidney’s mind jumped to how this could be used. Surely you could fill it with water, freeze it, and have something that would help keep the cooler cold! Right? And he was so excited to share this discovery with others that he immediately jumped to make a video, only to realize a few important facts.

Fact one - how are you supposed to freeze the lid of the cooler?

And fact two - wouldn’t it just melt faster than everything else?

Now, some commenters are helpfully pointing out that, no, this is not what the little hole is used for. In fact, it is probably NOT a good idea to try this, as freezing water into the plastic of the lid will probably result in the whole thing popping like a water balloon. After all, when water freezes it expands and if it has nowhere to go, it will MAKE its own way.

So, as cool as this idea would have been, it appears that poor Sidney will have to wait a while longer to figure out a truly never-before-seen hack for his cooler. Better luck next time!