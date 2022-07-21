Woman Swaps House Plant Stakes for Copper Wire and the Effect is Gorgeous

One thing about plant parents is we’re always looking for creative ways to show off our plants. From creating adorable plant stools to DIY’ing cool hanging rods to allow the plants to show off their beauty.

Our latest simple plant hack we’ve found is courtesy of TikTok content creator @foxcraftcustom who showed us how she went against the grain of using traditional plant stakes and opted for copper wire instead and tbh, we’re here for it.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Okay, so one can argue that she went overboard with adding the copper wire to all of her plants, but look at the stunning outcome! She’s able to add a pop of color with the copper wire and switch up the direction of how she wants to the plans to fall and each plant is gorgeous and makes the pathos look even more dreamy. We love the variety of shapes she can potentially create since she’s using copper wire rather than using traditional plant stakes!

With over one million view, we’re not the only ones in love with this simple plant hack. Over 600 people flooded her comments making requests for her to create different shapes, as well as sharing their love for this simple hack.



If you’re interested in trying this project, you can purchase the copper wire here.

