As a plant enthusiast, you probably have tried various different methods, when it comes to hanging your plants or trying to have them grow into a particular direction. Since most plants are pretty flexible and durable if treated right, there is no wrong answer here.

PlantToker Liz Fox Roseberry (@foxcraftcustom) came up with a genius way for her vines to grow just the right way, as she shares in her video.

Such a genius hack! Instead of going the old-school route and using a stake - such as bamboo - Liz used copper wire! That way she can bend the wire how she wants to stake her pothos. However, you might need a few wires, not just one to wrap it around all the vines, as well as double them. Or as Liz suggested in her other video, you can make the wire stronger by twisting it with a drill. Who would have thought that's possible? But it clearly works. Just be careful, you have to hold one end of the wire, place the other end in the drill, tighten it, and twist it a few times.

You can also do it the other way, where you place the planter on a higher shelf and have the vines go down, but in the direction you want them to go. This could also work for hanging planters that are close to the wall.

Anyhow, we like this staking hack!