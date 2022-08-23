Woman Concocts The Perfect Way to Hide Cords

If you have a lot of appliances or even just general stuff plugged into your outlets, then you likely have to deal with one major issue - cords. Even just one or two cords can completely clutter up an area and stand out like a sore thumb. Or maybe you have something hanging on a wall that has a cord hanging down, and it destroys the whole ‘vibe’ you are going for.

Of course, you could purchase some cord covers to help hide the disaster area, but one savvy TikTok creator has a trick up her sleeve that just might work in your case as well!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

When Vivian Shay put up some sconces on her wall she saw one glaring problem, like many of us would. The sconces, though they looked gorgeous themselves, had bright white cords hanging down that had to be plugged into the outlet. These cords looked so out of place against the backdrop of her dark grey walls and just kind of ruined the whole aesthetic.

But Vivian didn’t want to go with the traditional cord cover idea, so she went with another route. Instead of trying to drill holes and run the cords behind the wall, as some of us might do, she used the board's paneling to her favor. Since there were small vertical divots in the wall panels she simply ran each cord down the divot, taping it into place the whole way down.

Then all Vivian had to do was paint over them. Yes, you can actually do that! She had some leftover paint from painting the rest of her walls, so with the cord in place she was able to use the same paint so that the cord virtually disappears into the wall itself.

Most of the commenters are raving over this nifty little trick, and even one general contractor has chimed in to say that there’s nothing wrong with this idea. He would recommend using some painter’s cauk behind the cord to seal it, but the overall idea is a nifty, and budget-friendly, option for hiding cords.

And if you want to see what the final version looks like, check out this video!