Woman Transforms Boring Ikea Cork Board Slabs Into Adorable Quirky Pin Holder

Have you ever come across a home decoration hack that was so seamless and simple you wondered why it hadn't occurred to you before? For us, this corkboard craft hack is just such an example.

A corkboard is a great way to display pictures, notes, or whatever else you want. If you've got spare time and materials lying around, this hack is a fun way to get creative with your decor!

Plenty of people found this just as adorable as we did - some even offered helpful tips to make this cute, crafty artwork last even longer.

"This is BRILLIANT. 'Husband, get the car; we’re going to IKEA.'

'But it’s 11:00pm… '” @Lindsey Lieu

"EPIC, I am doing that." @maryasha yarmush

"Make sure you seal the edges with glue!!!! So cute." @Light and Moon

Cork boards are handy in a variety of ways. They can organize your life, display your favorite photos, or give your home extra flair. Wanna know how you can use a corkboard? Here’s how!

Use it as a message board. If you're looking for a way to keep everything organized and tidy looking, try hanging up some colored cards with important dates or events written on them.

Create an interactive art wall. Do something fun with your child(ren) and create an interactive display with pushpins or enamel colorful pins that they can decorate themselves. Add some pizzazz to any room by hanging it up.

We hope you’ve found some inspiration for your home decor and maybe even tried a few of these ideas yourself! Whether you want to add a little whimsy or create an entire room full of custom cork boards, we think it’s important to use your creativity to make the space you live in uniquely yours.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.