This Woman's Corn on the Cob Bed Side Tables Are Everything

It's corn...and it's too cute!

One of the best things bout living on your own is you can do whatever you want to your space. You can paint the walls whatever color you like, stock your refrigerator and pantry with your favorite snacks and treats or you can furnish it any which way you want!

Such is the case with TikTok content creator and self-proclaimed “DIY Queen” @taybeepboop. Her interesting home décor in her 120-year-old home includes bright colors and eclectic furniture pieces including these cute and unique corn on the cob side tables!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As you can see in the video, she has a unique taste in home décor considering some of her home furniture and accessories consists of fake food including the cutest gummy bear table, a cake bag, a croissant night light, lettuce house shoes and of course the cute “half-eaten” corn on the cob bed side tables.

Technically, the fake hand-painted corn on the cobs are actually stools, but we love how she uses them as her bed side tables. What’s so cool about the design of this quirky piece of furniture is that each kernel is hand-painted with individual corn silk strands between the kernel. Additionally, the corn of the cob is made with resin so it’s perfect to use indoors, as well as outside.

We love how realistic this furniture is and if you love it just as much, you can purchase it here.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. This item has not be individually tested by the editorial staff.

