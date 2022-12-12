Tiny Living Room Corner Gets Transformed Into an Epic Mini-Bar

Some might say that the corner of a room is wasted space, but trust me—you can turn that corner into something special. This couple has done this in a small corner of their living room and created an awesome mini bar that’s actually functional! If you have a tiny space and want to create something similar, check out this video for ideas.



It's pretty clear how awesome this home improvement project is, and the rest of TikTok seems to agree.

"Tell me why I was expecting a bar cart and just got blown out of the water." @magseworks

"My jaw literally dropped!!" @Elizabeth Marshburn

Ours did, too. And if it wasn't already amazing enough, the way they built this mini bar really transforms the space.

"Somehow it made that space look bigger!! So awesome!!" @ksl684

You can create a cool mini-bar in a small space! If you want to make the most of your square footage, it's time to get creative. You can do this by repurposing an unused corner or closet into a sleek bar area that will impress your guests and give them something to discuss.

So go ahead and get creative with a tight space! You might end up with something you never thought of before.

Use an unusual material, like a chalkboard or patterned wallpaper.

Choose a corner as one of the walls for your bar area, so it'll feel more open than if it was in the middle of the room.

Use an unusual shape, like an octagon or diamond, instead of square.

Use bright colors to make the entire space seem bigger than it is—and give it personality!

If your budget is tight, you can also save money using materials you already have. For example, if you have old wine crates lying around that are the perfect size for a bar area and not being used for anything else, use them! Scour garage sales and thrift shops for interesting pieces of furniture that would look great in your new bar area.

This is a great example of making the most of a small space. If you have an unused corner in your home, why not try something different and turn it into something useful?