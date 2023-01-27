Corner Cabinet Piece Totally Transforms Woman’s “Awkward” Living Room

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Let me ask you this question - is there any part of your home that you aren’t using to its full capacity? Perhaps it is some space that is too small to actually accommodate some sort of storage or something similar, or maybe it is a random corner that you aren’t sure, just yet, what to do with?

Well, maybe it takes thinking just a little bit more outside of the box? Luckily Claire Edwards of TheClaireNecessities over on TikTok has already started doing that and is showing all of us how to do it as well!

To start this story off, Claire shares with us exactly how bad her unusual corner is. Off to one side of her living room there is a bit of a janky corner that is too big to be ignored, but too small to put a full cabinet or something similar in. She tried putting various objects in the place, such as a small wooden chair, a blanket ladder, and more but nothing worked.

So, Claire went ahead and turned to the internet and actually found a ‘corner cabinet’, aka something that was a bit more wedge shaped than the normal cabinet, and which could in turn slide smoothly into the space - almost as if it was made for it! The cabinet itself looks gorgeous, but after several commenters added their opinions, Claire went even further and followed some of their directions!

These extra additions include painting the backside of the corner in the same shade as the cabinet to help everything blend in well together, adding some trailing ivy plants, and more. I, for one, am absolutely in love with the finished result and can’t believe that it all came around from someone hating a random corner in their household!



