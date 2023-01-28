This Cottage Kitchen Has a Pinterest Worthy Aesthetic

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

We all have a secret obsession with Pinterest. Creating boards titled “dream wedding” filled with photos of a picture perfect wedding day, cake, bouquets, dresses and all. Or boards titled “bedroom dreams” with pins of bedrooms filled with plants, hanging beds, and twinkly lights.

Perhaps the most popular reason to use Pinterest is the kitchen photos, with pins of kitchens that one could only dream of. Copper sinks, large reclaimed wood islands, the most perfect and organized pantry, tiles that we didn't even know excited. One kitchen we recently saw on TikTok, posted by the owners @ellas.cottagee is so dreamy that it deserves to be posted all over Pinterest, as it screams cottage core aesthetic.

Their cottage kitchen is so dreamy. It has thick butcher block countertops that flow from the side of the sink, around the farmhouse white porcelain sink and to the edge of the stove top. The sink is outfitted with a vintage gold faucet and matching turn knobs.

Moving up to the gas stove top there is a gorgeous deep sea blue tile that flows from behind the wall along the sink and the countertops around the stove and above it. The cabinets are painted a deep sun yellow with round wooden knobs. The couple who bought the cottage are restoring it. They start by taking down the wall in the kitchen, opening it up to the sunroom that sits behind it.

We can’t wait to see what all they do in their cottage restoration and hope they keep some of the characteristics the original kitchen has!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.