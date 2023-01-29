This Artist Makes Cottagecore Keyboards Perfect for Any Home Office

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Want to add some style to your home office? A cottagecore keyboard is a great way to do that. They look beautiful and make you smile when you see them, but they also serve a purpose—they're perfect for all your coding needs. These handmade keyboards are made by an artist who loves functional aesthetics.

You've probably seen cottagecore in the wild. It's a design aesthetic that combines the modern with traditional elements and materials, creating an overall look that's charming and cozy. The result is this gorgeous handmade keyboard.

In addition to the recycled resin and handmade components, she uses wildflowers in her keyboards. The delicate blooms are handpicked for each mat and backing herself. The flowers add a natural touch that's unique to each keyboard so that you can enjoy the beauty of nature with every keystroke!

The comments were everything. We totally understand the hype.

"My jaw is on the floor. Yes, yes we like them a lot." @jaqofmosttrades

"Those are STUNNING. Are they wireless or do you make wireless ones? I've been looking for one that matches my aesthetic and this is perfect." @rosabella

The creator @thatartistmeleigha mentioned that wireless keyboards were in the works. If you're worried about cost, one commenter shared it for us.

"$600 is a bit much for me, but they look worth every penny!! So I’m commenting to boost!" @Syber

Although that's pricy for some, if you have the budget for it, you're not just paying for a keyboard; you're paying for a work of art.

This is a great way to add style and functionality to your home office. The keyboard also has some great features like backlit keys, which make working in the dark easier on your eyes. Plus, the keys are made from durable material so they a long time.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.