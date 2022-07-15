Skip to main content

Woman Upgrades Thrifted Sconce and It’s New Look Is Magical

This is perfect for any cottagecore home.

Thrifting is a skill that not only requires patience, but a good pair of eyes, too. Often times, when you have both attributes, you’re lucky enough to come across quite a few of gems. While you typically don’t have to make much of any changes to your thrifted treasure, if you have a creative itch that you need to scratch then it’s best to take care of it.

Such is the case with illustration and mixed media artist, @redwoodreefer, who recently uploaded a TikTok video showing us how she transformed a thrifted mirror sconce and made it look like a beautiful prop that came straight out of “Alice In Wonderland!”

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As seen in the video, the mirrored sconce was already beautiful on its’ own, but once the artist gathered her tools and supplies - a few gemstones, Apoxie sculpt, paint brushes, paint and a clay sculpting tool to upgrade the simple sconce into a beautiful forestial home accessory. We love how she created a tree stump around the candle holder using the clay, her clay tool and the paint - the completed project is simply gorgeous!

Viewers in the comments shared their admiration of her creative skills and the beautiful upgraded sconce and truly, with her skill level, we’re not surprised by how much great feedback she received.

No worries if you want to have such art in your home, but aren’t as creative as she is in clay crafting, the artist mentioned she’ll likely have a a few of them available for purchase via her Etsy shop

