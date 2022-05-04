Watch This Cotton Candy Dresser Get a DIY Neutral Makeover

Thanks to TikTok and Instagram, we have all bookmarked and even attempted and succeeded at creating a variety of dupes and DIYs inspired by some of our favorite social media influencers.

While spending time creating DIYs can be a great time, one of the drawbacks of DIYs is it can get pretty costly unless your follower numbers and engagement is sky high or you have an amazing talent at upcycling, which the latter is the case in this latest video created by TikTokers @weatheredgems.

In the popular video, the “Furniture Rescue Duo” mentioned they stumbled across this free roadside treasure and decided to transform the pastel-colored mid-century modern dresser into a stunning warm-toned neutral furniture piece with gold handles.

Using a few tools including a drill and sander, the couple sanded down the dresser and its’ legs to remove the paint and placed blue tape across the width of the dresser. They then used a warm bone color to paint the lower portion of the dresser before dipping the original dresser knobs into paint stripper and washing them off with water, letting them dry and spray painting them gold. Afterwards, the couple removed the blue tape and used a piece of cloth dabbed in white paint to create a slight weathered look and sealed the top portion of the dresser with a glossy coat. Finally, they drilled two gold painted drawer handles into the bottom two drawers before revealing the final look of the beautiful transformation.

If the saying “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure” were a DIY video, it would easily be this one.

We’re loving this transformation!