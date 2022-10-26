Man Revives GoodWill Couch With Two Cheap Blankets From Target

Have you ever had an old sofa or couch that you really liked some aspect of but it just didn’t quite ‘work’ for you anymore? Maybe the shape was originally great but all the padding is now worn out, or you love how it fits a space but the pattern on the fabric is just a bit too old.

Well, don’t throw that old couch away! No, instead take a page from TikTok creator TailorHim’s book and give that couch a brand new life in a few easy steps!

Now there is a lot going on with the Goodwill couch that TailorHim found. It’s got good shape, but a seriously outdated covering that takes us right back to the eighties. The pattern, the stitching, and even the bright orange color all scream a time long gone past, and, unfortunately, it’s also showing its age.

But still, there were some really good bones there, bones that TailorHim knew he could make good use of. And instead of going out and buying some expensive fabric, and a lot of it to cover the whole couch, instead this creator simply went to Target and bought two extra large fleecy blankets for cheap and took that home.

A bit of cutting, sewing, and some stapling to hold the fabric in place, and all of a sudden the couch looks completely transformed. The white fleecy fabric is a total contrast to the old and faded fuzzy orange, before this creator finishes off the look by spray-painting all four legs a pretty hammered gold.

This old couch suddenly has a brand new look, and we are so here for it, especially considering what the couch, looking the way it does now, would probably have cost in a store! After all, who doesn’t want a super expensive and luxe couch for cheap?