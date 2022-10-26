Skip to main content

Man Revives GoodWill Couch With Two Cheap Blankets From Target

Honestly, we’d never know that this wasn’t a high-end piece of furniture.

Have you ever had an old sofa or couch that you really liked some aspect of but it just didn’t quite ‘work’ for you anymore? Maybe the shape was originally great but all the padding is now worn out, or you love how it fits a space but the pattern on the fabric is just a bit too old.

Well, don’t throw that old couch away! No, instead take a page from TikTok creator TailorHim’s book and give that couch a brand new life in a few easy steps!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Now there is a lot going on with the Goodwill couch that TailorHim found. It’s got good shape, but a seriously outdated covering that takes us right back to the eighties. The pattern, the stitching, and even the bright orange color all scream a time long gone past, and, unfortunately, it’s also showing its age.

But still, there were some really good bones there, bones that TailorHim knew he could make good use of. And instead of going out and buying some expensive fabric, and a lot of it to cover the whole couch, instead this creator simply went to Target and bought two extra large fleecy blankets for cheap and took that home.

A bit of cutting, sewing, and some stapling to hold the fabric in place, and all of a sudden the couch looks completely transformed. The white fleecy fabric is a total contrast to the old and faded fuzzy orange, before this creator finishes off the look by spray-painting all four legs a pretty hammered gold.

This old couch suddenly has a brand new look, and we are so here for it, especially considering what the couch, looking the way it does now, would probably have cost in a store! After all, who doesn’t want a super expensive and luxe couch for cheap? 

Kitchen stove
Article

So This Is How You Prevent Food From Falling In Between the Counter and Stove

glass terrariums
Article

Man’s DIY Terrarium Earrings Are Super Simple to Make

plastic water bottles
Article

Mom Has Perfect Hack For Random Water Bottles Left Everywhere

dead plant
Article

Woman Leaves Husband In Charge Of Her Plants While She Traveled and It Did Not Go Well

door sign
Article

This Interchangeable Door Sign Is The Stuff Of Dreams

shutterstock_508579411
Article

This DIY Christmas Candle Ring Super Easy To Make

Sprayway glass cleaner
Article

Apparently ‘Sprayway’ Can Completely Remove Stains from Microfiber

window sill
Article

American Husband Baffled By German Windows

lemon and white vinegar and baking soda on a tea towel
Article

Georgia Man's DIY Multi-Purpose Home Cleaner Is All Natural and Works Like a Charm

toilet tank
Article

Woman Swears Adding This to Your Toilet Tank Will Keep the Bowl Fresh and Clean

towel rack
Article

Woman’s Dollar Store Hack for Making a Hanging Towel Holder Is Genius

woman bagging trash
Article

There Are Apparently Only Two Types of Women When It Comes to Dealing With a Full Trashcan

shutterstock_292637426
Article

This Buffet Makeover Has So Many Gorgeous Details

dying yarn
Article

Woman Dyes Critical-Role Inspired Yarns And We're Loving It

shutterstock_649590304
Article

Woman Makes Fabric Ceiling In Her She-Shed and It’s Super Dreamy

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.