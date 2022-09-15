Woman Shows How To Easily Fix A Counter Top With The Help Of Amazon

Homeowners go through a lot of expenses when it comes to fixing or replacing parts in their homes. What can get especially pricey are kitchen countertops made with granite, quartz, or marble. That's why you never cut anything on the bare counter. No need to panic though. In case of some minor damage like a scratch or a chipped piece, Amazon is the place for everything handy. Especially DIY projects like fixing a kitchen counter. That's right!

TikTok content creator Nancy (@simplystyled.inspo) shows us in her video, how she fixes her quartz kitchen countertop with one easy step.

Looks like no damage took place, ever! This kit called HIMG surface repair kit from Amazon reminds me of the Magic Erasers from Mr. Clean and it seems to be easy to use, as demonstrated in the video. I would think it comes with instructions, so people like me, who are still new to DIY home projects, won't make it worse. The kit is acrylic based and under $35, and comes with three syringe-looking tools, a polishing paste, curing paper, and curing light to harden the acrylic. It also comes in different shades for white or grey tone counters.

According to the comment section of the video, people were excited to try this product themselves but wanted to know which countertop materials this kit is appropriate for. The label says it's safe to use for granite, marble, quartz, tile, porcelain, and more, which Nancy answered but also suggested double-checking with the company.

Probably one of the best kitchen hacks I've seen.