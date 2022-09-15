Skip to main content

Woman Shows How To Easily Fix A Counter Top With The Help Of Amazon

Looks brand new!

Homeowners go through a lot of expenses when it comes to fixing or replacing parts in their homes. What can get especially pricey are kitchen countertops made with granite, quartz, or marble. That's why you never cut anything on the bare counter. No need to panic though. In case of some minor damage like a scratch or a chipped piece,  Amazon is the place for everything handy. Especially DIY projects like fixing a kitchen counter. That's right!

TikTok content creator Nancy (@simplystyled.inspo) shows us in her video, how she fixes her quartz kitchen countertop with one easy step.

WATCH THE VIDEO

Looks like no damage took place, ever! This kit called HIMG surface repair kit from Amazon reminds me of the Magic Erasers from Mr. Clean and it seems to be easy to use, as demonstrated in the video. I would think it comes with instructions, so people like me, who are still new to DIY home projects, won't make it worse. The kit is acrylic based and under $35, and comes with three syringe-looking tools, a polishing paste, curing paper, and curing light to harden the acrylic. It also comes in different shades for white or grey tone counters. 

According to the comment section of the video, people were excited to try this product themselves but wanted to know which countertop materials this kit is appropriate for. The label says it's safe to use for granite, marble, quartz, tile, porcelain, and more, which Nancy answered but also suggested double-checking with the company. 

Probably one of the best kitchen hacks I've seen. 

shutterstock_1883279494
Article

Woman Gives Her “Landing Zone” A Fun Update That Her Kids Can Enjoy Too

wallpaper
Article

Woman Turns Fabric Into Vintage Wallpaper For Her Kitchen

books
Article

This DIY Wallpaper Project Will Trick Guests Into Thinking It’s Expensive

cool pumpkin
Article

Woman Brilliantly Recreates a Hogwarts Halloween With Pumpkins From Target

Table centerpiece
Article

You Won’t Believe This Princess Centerpiece Was The Product Of The Dollar Tree

painting old wood
Article

Virginia Furniture Artist Does The Boho-Inspired Furniture Flip of Our Dreams

cutting glass
Article

Watch This Gorgeous Stained Glass Transform Into The Perfect Spider Web

Dresser
Article

Man Makes $600 From This $50 Facebook Marketplace Flip

cleaning your bathroom
Article

Woman's Budget Friendly Hacks Will Make Your Bathroom Smell Amazing 24/7

painting on concrete
Article

Woman Paints Front Porch So Well You’ll Be Shock to Learn It’s Not Real Brick

wall lights
Article

Here’s How to DIY a Wireless Hanging Light

mirror wall
Article

Couple Makes Gorgeous Mirror Gallery Wall and We Want to Steal It

shutterstock_31016866
Article

Woman Gives Her IKEA Cabinet A DIY Makeover In A Few Simple Steps

shutterstock_1840796110
Article

Mom Repurposes Old Soap Ends In A Genius Way

shutterstock_1471778783
Article

Mom’s Hack for Cleaning Up Glittlee Messes Is So Simple Yet So Brilliant

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.