Here’s How You Can Keep Your Appliances From Ruining Your Countertop

We all know kitchen countertops can be expensive, especially if you are the owner of granite, quartz, or marble tops. Even more costly is having to replace them. With that said, it is crucial to care for them, as they can be sensitive to a lot of things and many kitchen appliances can cause minor to major damage.

This gentleman @mr..mixer is a pro when it comes to preventing damage and fixing anything kitchen related. So now is probably a good time to pay attention to his advice on how to save your kitchen countertops.

WATCH THE VIDEO

Coffee apparently stains everything. Good to know! So the key to preventing a countertop-related dilemma is to put something underneath your coffeemaker or espresso machine. Apparently, also your air fryer can cause damage by burning your kitchen countertop. If that is the case, it might be time for a new air fryer as well. Mr. Mixer suggests using a mat, like the one he's showing in the video, which looks like it is made out of silicone, to keep under any kitchen appliances, as it helps mitigate vibration and therefore can stop a kitchen aid from moving, a coffee machine from staining, or an air fryer from burning a hole into your granite. They can take up to 450° degrees and are pretty affordable and available at his store.

We think that's a good investment.