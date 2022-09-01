Skip to main content

Couple Constantly One Upping Each Other In Prank Wars Take It To New Level

Don't touch the AC, we guess?

Surprises and pranks may be two sides of the same coin, but one of the best things about either is when we get to see them happening. Or, even when we don’t get to see the results of the prank and have to wait years for any potential payoff.

However, we can admit that pranks are fun to watch. This is especially true when we follow up on one of TikTok’s favorite pranking couples and their endless attempt to one-up one another with shaving cream balloons, confetti guns, and more.

So what is the latest chapter in their pair’s prank game?

WATCH VIDEO HERE

If you don’t know by now, Lindy and JLo from over on TikTok are couple who state those who stay together are those who prank together. Or prank each other, we never really get to know the difference. And it sort of doesn’t matter, not when the two are so downright funny.

Now, we have seen this couple here before on DenGarden. But still, each and every time we get to witness one of their pranks it somehow seems better than the last. We’ve seen all sorts of trick shots and crazy happenstance happen, and have wondered every time about the clean up that has to take place after each of these pranks.

But this time, the couple takes it to a whole new level.

In this video, Lindy has obviously gotten up a little bit later at night with a mission on her mind, and for once it isn’t to prank her partner. No, she is navigating her dark house and heading for one thing and one thing only - the AC control for her house. Now, we aren’t sure if she is too hot or too cold, but it won’t matter in a minute.

We get to watch as Lindy heads for the thermostat, only for a perfectly placed foam-filled balloon to come crashing down on top of her. The white sprays everywhere, perfectly captured even in the almost pitch-black room, and she stands there for a minute, just stunned.

Which, to be fair, we would be too…

And then, to add insult to injury, Jarret pops out of the dark like some confetti-wielding ninja to pop her with some bright strips of colorful paper. They rain down around her as the two break out into laughter, and we get to see the aftermath of yet another chapter in the pair’s prank wars. 

