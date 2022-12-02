Woman Makes DIY Ornaments from Nature and They Are Perfect for a Cozy Christmas Vibe

We bet they smell amazing too

It seems like citrus may be the go-to decoration this Holiday season and we’re here for it. Between one woman using citrus slices to create a beautiful DIY citrus garland perfect for holiday décor and another woman using citrus slices as a starring ingredient to make your house smell like Christmas, it’s safe to say our kitchens should be stocked with lemons, limes, oranges and grapefruits especially right now.

Today, we have yet another easy DIY using citrus slices and it’s just in time for the Christmas holiday. Courtesy of TikTok user @katierynn, this DIY is perfect for you if you’re hoping to have a sustainable Christmas this year!

These easy DIY ornaments are giving all of the cute and cozy Pinterest vibes! To create these ornaments, all she did was bake her orange and grapefruit slices and once finished, she added other natural and sustainable materials including fresh pieces of eucalyptus and pine, tiny pinecones she found in her neighborhood, cinnamon and cranberries. She finished the DIY project by threading twine through the orange slice to create the ornament and we love how it turned out! We can only imagine how delicious these ornaments smell!

This is a perfect earthy, boho and zero-waste option for those who are on sustainable journey or are looking for ways to still have beautiful décor this holiday season without breaking the bank!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.