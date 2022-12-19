Woman Repairs Cracked Concrete Table and Gives It a Golden Touch

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

There is something beautiful, even in the broken things. Or at least, that is the idea behind activities such as kintsugi - an ancient Japanese method of repairing something, but making sure that the flaws and repairs are highlighted, not hidden away, using gold leafing! We have seen people around the world take this method and make it their own with everything from planters to lamps, and more!

This was likely the idea behind Tess Viera’s repair of her cracked concrete table, which actually turned out way better than we ever could have expected!

Now, let me start off by saying that Tess’s table didn’t crack at home, rather, she bought it that way at a sale, probably making it way, way cheaper than it ever would have been had she bought it whole. So keep that in mind if you ever want to try this look because you’ll likely be able to keep your budget pretty low!

The crack itself runs straight down the middle of the table, breaking it into two nearly identical halves, and Tess immediately got to work setting the entire thing up on a frame and setting it with glue that would work on the concrete. The two halves are then shoved together, but here’s the trick. Rather than leaving it simply like that, Tess got some gold leaf foil and slowly, methodically, began placing the sheets one by one along the seam.

A little gold leaf varnish is then added to help really set in the foil and make sure that it won’t come out before the entire area is left to dry and seal up completely. The end result is, quite honestly, something I would have bought as-is, with no idea that it had been a repair job! Well, I guess that is my sign to start looking for broken tables to do this method to!



