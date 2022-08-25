Skip to main content

Woman Snags Broken Mirror From the Craft Store and Concocts a Way to Make It Work

Crack? What crack?

If you are superstitious about broken mirrors, you might want to avoid this one! On the other hand, if you’ve ever seen something in the store that would be the perfect addition to your home (save for a minor flaw that has drastically marked down the price), and figured out some way to upcycle it, then this video is for you.

TikTok creator GoodEarthDweller is always on the hunt for items that are broken and damaged, and is a genius for coming up with ways to upcycle or ‘fix’ them in truly creative ways.

So when she went to her local Hobby Lobby and found a mirror with a large crack, she didn’t immediately turn away. Instead, she had a perfect idea and went ahead and purchased it. And, because it did have that crack, the mirror itself was ninety percent off! Meaning this large, beautiful mirror probably cost less than twenty dollars to purchase, and that is saying something when it comes to this large craft store.

After a few problems with one of the ‘gentlemen’ running the store, she gets her new find home and sets to work with creating a masterpiece. Using some craft moss and small amethyst stones, she begins to one by one hot glue the pieces on. The crack is entirely covered up by the beautiful purple stones and light green moss, and she adds some more accents of the same pairing in a few of the corners to bring the whole look together.

And while the mirror was left in this already stunning state for a bit, she does follow it up with a second video and follows the commenter's recommendations of ‘ more moss!’ She first ‘gives some love’ to the crack with additional moss, then stretches out what she has left to go around the entire mirror, adding more gemstones and even a few other dried flowers and little bits here and there.


The final effect is gorgeous and, honestly, you’d never even be able to tell that there was a crack there to begin with! 

