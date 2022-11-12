Woman Makes Adorable Table Ornament Tree Out of a Skewer

It looks so cute and is perfect for anyone who isn’t super crafty.

We're getting ready for the holidays, and we want to make sure you're prepared too!

This year, instead of buying all of your Christmas décor, why not make a table ornament tree out of a skewer? It's a fun holiday craft that's easy to do, and you'll have something cute and festive to decorate your kitchen table with. And if you're worried about making it too big or small, don't be—you can always adjust!

So what are you waiting for? Let's get started!

Folks were so excited, they started making plans for how they could use this awesome décor in their home. @Ani said, "K. I'm using this for my room. Thank you." Some people couldn't help but share how excited they were, Absolutely brilliant and beautiful 🥰," said @user5661220571019

All you need is a wooden plate, some ornaments, hot glue, and a wooden skewer—grilling ones work just fine . Buy several different sizes and colors so you can create your own design, and even more decorations with the leftovers. Hot glue the first ornament to to the wooden plate, stack others on top of each other in any way that looks good to you and secure with more hot glue—and then finish by adding twinkle lights!