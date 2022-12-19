Target Has a $20 Stackable Wood Bin That Can Easily Transform Into a Dollhouse

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Target has been lauded by many consumers for being a store that has many people for being a store that has absolutely everything you need. From grocery items to trendy clothes (in which some clothing items have an amazing return policy, by the way) and eco-friendly products, it’s understandable why Target is a fan favorite store.

Just when you think Target couldn’t get any better, it does.

Aside from Target offering their customers an amazing way to save money with their price match policy, they also have quite a few products on their shelves that can be used in more ways than one, that can potentially save you even more money depending on your purchase. One product that does this is their $20 stackable wooden bin and thanks to TikTok user @melmadespace, we now have an ingenious way to use this bin the will make just about any kid happy!

How cool is this kid-friendly project? Given how simple and open this wooden bin is, there are quite a few ways kids can customize and transform this wooden bin into a cute and colorful dollhouse if they wish to do so.

One fellow TikTok user offered a great suggestion in the comment section to further customize the DIY dollhouse. “…Dollar Tree has wooden, paintable doll furniture!”

What a great way to get your kids involved with a fun DIY project!

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. This item has not be individually tested by the editorial staff.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.