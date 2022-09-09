“Karen” Tries to Get Neighbor In Trouble For Things They Have On Their Own Porch

In recent years, “Karen” has made quite a bit of an impact on social media and not in the best way, especially not for the actual “Karens” themselves. Using their privilege, Karens feel entitled to say or do certain things to get their way in situations that almost always have nothing to do with them. And such is the case with this “Karen” that got caught by this TikTok account @thekarencatcher doing typical “Karen” things. Take a look at the unbelievable things she did in the video below.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

In the video that’s already reached over two million views in less than a week, “Karen” is seen trespassing onto and walking around someone else’s property complaining about random things. For people like this “Karen,” being this bold requires some audacity and apparently she has a lot of it. While the owners of the home weren’t there, they managed to catch her on their video surveillance complaining to her “voice of reason” friend (who wasn’t seen often on camera, but can be heard trying to convince “Karen” to stop trespassing) about the beers on the porch, their “excessive” use of electricity and a few other random things that she had way too much time to notice, let alone trespass onto their property to purposely be bothered.

Unsurprisingly, many viewers took to the comment section to share their thoughts. “I cant wrap my mind around how she’s so nonchalantly walking around someone else’s property like this and complaining about their house,” TikTok user @kfmj1981 wrote. “Her friend is trying to be reasonable … Karen listen to your friend!” @angelawatson06 commented. “I lost it when she called it a crack house, LOL, so dramatic” @heybree_ wrote.

What makes this even worse, she came back the very next day, however, we’re unsure as to why since the second video hasn’t been posted at the time of this article being written.

Big sigh. In today’s world when you can be anything, be kind and not a “Karen.”