Here’s a Genius Way to Get Light Into an “Awkward” Spot

What a cool idea!

Some apartments or houses have some weird setups when it comes to the wiring of the light switches and outlets, especially in old homes. It often makes zero sense. If you rent or own an old home and don't know where to place your light fixtures, especially in spots that definitely need more light than others, there is help. Amazon is your answer. 

You are probably wondering how? As TikToker Melanie (@melaniejadedesign) shares in her video, solving a light dilemma can be quite possible with the help of Amazon.

WATCH THE VIDEO

Genius! Amazon sure is the place for it all. Look how cool this looks! These LED magic bulbs make life so much easier, as you don't have to think about hardwiring, which can be quite pricey but also messy. All you need is a light fixture and a magic bulb, well, and a drill to attach the light fixture to the wall, but that's it. The great part about this kind of lightbulb is that it is rechargeable. Yes, you read that right. No need to stock up on batteries. Also, the bulb comes with a remote and switch attached to the light bulb. It can't get easier than that. This hack also works great for closets, as many big closets have no light in them unless it is a walk-in closet. If you don't want to drill a hole in your wall, you can also use strong adhesive strips to attach the light fixture to your wall or closet. 

I will certainly get myself a few of these magic bulbs. Such a great invention!

