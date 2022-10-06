Woman Proves Fall Décor Goes Beyond Pumpkins

We’ve hit that time of the year when everything seems to be pumpkins and skeletons outside (and in), but your décor doesn’t have to be that simple! In fact, there are many ways of integrating fall into your favorite decorations without breaking the bank or getting a bit too Halloweeny!



Take this creator’s outdoor-inspired decor as just one example, and maybe bring a bit of your own surroundings into your home this season!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Clare Hoops is one of those TikTok creators that we just love to watch. Her stuff is simple, but always interesting, and she seems to have a down-to-earth approach to decorating that stands out even when others go a bit overboard.

Today she is covering a simple design choice you can make in your own home to bring some Fall-inspired decor in without getting a pumpkin and throwing it onto a mantle, or something similar. It works especially well if you leave near a field that is ready to be harvested, though you could easily hunt up something similar from your local big box or dollar store!

So if you can find a field of wheat, grab some and take it home! The long stalks can be cleaned up a bit, then all you have to do is wrap them up in some string or twine. Clare uses all different shades of thread to give some contrasting color to her stalks, as well as varying where she wraps them up at so that the color is at all different levels. Do this to a few bundles and then just place in a simple glass jar or vase and you have the perfect fall decor for cheap!