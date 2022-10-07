Skip to main content

These Twisted Precious Moments Figurines Will Haunt Your Dreams

This takes them right into creepy territory!

This one is a doozy, and don’t come after us if it gives you a nightmare or two!

So, does anyone remember those old porcelain dolls from your childhood? The kind that were all too cutesy, with cherubic smiles and huge eyes staring at you with complete innocence? They were called Precious Moments dolls, and they sold like hotcakes back in the day.

Well, someone has decided to take those cutesy figures and turn them creepy, and to be honest, it’s kind of… cool?

WATCH VIDEO HERE

So Sammy from over on TikTok says that they have a lot of leftover figurines from the Precious Moments collection all back from when they were a child. And yes, we will admit that some of the figures from this collection can go for some big bucks, but to those who we can already hear yelling about them being collectibles - it is cool. The figurines Sammy is using in this video are pretty common, so no one is really missing out.

As for what she does with them that takes them from cute to totally creep-tastic, well… She paints them. Yep, paint.

Sammy takes each of these ‘precious’ figurines and uses different colored paints to give them a whole new aesthetic, such as the one in this video that goes from adorable child blowing out their birthday candle to a horrifying little clown blowing over a bloody cake. And that cute little puppy waiting to lick up the icing? Suddenly that is a demonic figure, staring at you with glowing eyes, waiting to pounce.

And she has others, such as the couple figurines that transform into something Nightmare Before Christmasy! Actually, now that we think about it… Maybe it’s an improvement? What are your thoughts?

