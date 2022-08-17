If You’ve Been Finding Big Holes Around Your Backyard, It Might Be Something Pretty Scary

We would not want to find out that was hanging out in our backyard

It’s the summertime and while most of us are concerned with keeping cool during these extremely hot days and getting rid of annoying flying insects like flies and mosquitoes, many of us may not have noticed if other insects have made our yards their new homes.

Such is the case with TikTok user @sarahvilla_. This Colorado-living woman recently uploaded video showing us these big holes throughout her yard and while some of the holes were identified as belonging to gophers, this other hole belongs to something else that neither she or her audience was prepared for!

In the video that’s amassed over two million views, she’s seen watering a hole in her yard for a few seconds before letting the water slowly drain back down through the hole. Shortly after, a big black spider emerges out of the hole almost as though it’s looking for the person responsible for sending so much water down its’ hole. Viewers in the comment section of the video were just as shook by this discovery as she was! “anddddd...take wherever this is off the list of places I'd like to live,” one TikTok user commented. “I have a bunch of what I assumed were snake holes in my yard...now I'm rethinking,” @jamiem4l wrote. “I’ve got lots of holes too. Oh NO,” @neveau616 shared.

Ummm what a scary moment! In an updated video posted to her account, she mentioned that the spider is likely a trapdoor spider.

We’ve never wanted to urgently move out of a video so badly!