Skip to main content

If You’ve Been Finding Big Holes Around Your Backyard, It Might Be Something Pretty Scary

We would not want to find out that was hanging out in our backyard

It’s the summertime and while most of us are concerned with keeping cool during these extremely hot days and getting rid of annoying flying insects like flies and mosquitoes, many of us may not have noticed if other insects have made our yards their new homes.

Such is the case with TikTok user @sarahvilla_. This Colorado-living woman recently uploaded video showing us these big holes throughout her yard and while some of the holes were identified as belonging to gophers, this other hole belongs to something else that neither she or her audience was prepared for!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

In the video that’s amassed over two million views, she’s seen watering a hole in her yard for a few seconds before letting the water slowly drain back down through the hole. Shortly after, a big black spider emerges out of the hole almost as though it’s looking for the person responsible for sending so much water down its’ hole. Viewers in the comment section of the video were just as shook by this discovery as she was! “anddddd...take wherever this is off the list of places I'd like to live,” one TikTok user commented. “I have a bunch of what I assumed were snake holes in my yard...now I'm rethinking,” @jamiem4l wrote. “I’ve got lots of holes too. Oh NO,” @neveau616 shared.

Ummm what a scary moment! In an updated video posted to her account, she mentioned that the spider is likely a trapdoor spider.

We’ve never wanted to urgently move out of a video so badly!

hand knitting
Article

Bride-To-Be’s Reaction to Sister’s Handmade Blanket Is Priceless

34 minutes ago
Kitchen cabinet décor
Article

Austin DIYer Transforms Her Kitchen On a $0 Budget

58 minutes ago
painting with colors
Article

Woman Paints Window Trim On Her Outside Door and It’s Just the Pop Of Color It Needed

2 hours ago
fan blades
Article

Artist Crochet’s Ceiling Fan Blade “Socks” And It Totally Transformed the Room

5 hours ago
oranges
Article

The Internet Is Losing It Over The Tiniest Orange Ever Grown

6 hours ago
faux stone planters
Article

Florida Woman Shows Us How She Uses Target Dinner Plates For This Genius Plant Hack

20 hours ago
pumpkin decor
Article

People Are Roasting Craft Stores For Their Overpriced Pumpkins

21 hours ago
books
Article

Georgia Mom Uses $7 Ikea Spice Rack To Hold Kids Books and It's So Cute

21 hours ago
blanket on sofa
Article

Woman’s Hack Turns Your Blanket Into a Pillow For Premium Storage

23 hours ago
Mounted television
Article

Watch How You Can Seamlessly Hide TV Cords With This Simple Trick

Aug 16, 2022
Area rug
Article

Woman Shares Her Trick For Getting Rugs to Stay In Place

Aug 16, 2022
Curtains
Article

With Just a Flick of the Wrist, Woman Hides Curtain Rod Holders

Aug 16, 2022
DHP Rose Linen Tufted Upholstered Platform Bed with Storage
Article

Woman Makes Big Comfy Chair Out of Twin Bed Ex Left Her

Aug 15, 2022
Room with ceiling fan
Article

Wife Shares What It Looks Like When Husband “Randomly” Invites Family Over

Aug 15, 2022
DIY Froot Loops Mirror
Article

Woman’s DIY Froot Loop Mirror Looks Good Enough to Eat

Aug 15, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.