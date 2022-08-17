Skip to main content

Artist Crochet’s Ceiling Fan Blade “Socks” And It Totally Transformed the Room

This is certainly... different.

So… how often do you think about your ceiling fan? If you are anything like us then it probably isn’t very often. Aside from having to clean it every once in a while, or maybe replace it when it gets too worn out or no longer matches your walls and current decor, they tend to go rather unremarked.

But what if we told you there was a way that you could dress them up just a little bit (even if it will involve thinking a bit outside of the box?)

WATCH VIDEO HERE

So this idea will take a little bit more work and a touch more experience than some of the other DIY crafts we suggest, but to some the effort will be well worth it. The original idea comes from Izzy, aka Iz.On.Earth over on TikTok and involves crocheting.

More specifically, it involves crocheting ‘socks’ for your fan blades.

Now, before you write us off, give it a minute and check out the video. The crocheted socks are actually really cute, sit snugly on the fan blades, and add a new and creative pop of color that matches the eclectic look of Izzy’s ceiling.

As Izzy points out - traditional fan blades are boring. Unless you’ve splurged to get something really cool and unique, you’re going to get the average five or six blade fan, probably in either white or some wood color, and not much else. Izzy’s crocheted creations allow her to add a touch of whimsy to her fan, and along with the stars already decorating her ceiling, we have to give her major kudos for the cutesy idea.

Best of all, they’re removable! This means that pulling them off and throwing them in the wash is super easy, and furthermore, you won’t have to continuously dust your fan! So what do you think? Something you want to try, or something you will pass on? 

