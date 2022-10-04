Skip to main content

Woman Crochets Entire Spooky Scene for Front Window

It’s so cute!

Everyone has their favorite hobby. For some folks, they enjoy spending their free time playing video games, while others enjoy reading a book. Then there are those who are quite crafty with their hands and pick up skills like wood work or crocheting and we envy those who have either of these skills as it takes a ton of patience and skill.

The latter hobby is what TikTok user @userkennedyuser does when she has a little free time and recently she used her crochet skills to make an entire spooky scene for her front window and it’s so creative and cute!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

To make this cute window display, she spent months crocheting an axe, a pair of eyeballs, a ‘R.I.P.’ sign, a hand coming out of the grass, a pair of bats hanging from a branch, a little ghost, spiders, and believe it or not, so much more. We see why it took a few months to create this cute Halloween display! Thankfully, her roommate approves of the creative design and so do the viewers and followers in the comment section.

“This is so freaking cool!!!” @sailingsamadhi shared. “This is amazing ! I want my own!!” @psychomama_ wrote. “OMG I’m obsessed!” @chunkyquesillo commented.

We clearly love this, too! What makes this crochet decoration even better is that she can reuse it again next year! 

buying in target
Article

Woman Gets Roasted By Target Cashier For Random Purchases

rainbow window peel and stick
Article

This Woman Has The Perfect Solution to Get Window Privacy Without Installing Blinds

rainbow chalk art
Article

Video Captures Neighbor Washing Kid’s Chalk Off her Own Walk-Way

painting rainbows
Article

If You Love Rainbows, You need to Invest In Suncatcher Paper

mysterious door
Article

Watch the “Evolution Door” In Action and Prepare to Have Your Mind Blown

doorbell ring
Article

This DMV Man's Response To Unwanted Home Guests Is Hilarious

cleaning products
Article

Here’s How to Deep Clean Your Dishwasher

painting ceiling
Article

This Ceiling Painting Hack Will Change Your Paint Game Forever

Camco Bamboo Wood Board
Article

Here’s how to Deep Clean Your Cutting Boards

digging into ground
Article

Couple Buys 1909 House And Finds Tons Of Buried Treasure In Backyard

Bathroom
Article

Look at This Cool Budget-Friendly DIY Bathroom Glam Up

creepy baby doll
Article

This Subtle, Eerie Halloween Decoration Will Freak All the Neighbors Out

kitchen renovation
Article

Watch This Woman Redesigns Her Kitchen for Under $500

bright pink door
Article

This Is Proof That Painting Your Front Door Can Change Everything

string lights
Article

Don’t Take Down Your Summer String Lights Just Yet… Do This Instead

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.