Woman Creates Cutest Crochet Lizard And We Are Obsessed

Okay, we need this pattern STAT!

Want a DIY project but not sure where to start? Why not try crocheting, and more specifically, why not try crocheting some cute animals?

Making crocheted creatures is, honestly, just so much fun! They are easy, quick, and portable crafts that may be completed quickly. Additionally, they're excellent for beginning crocheters, particularly if you try something even easier than usual, like this crochet lizard, which mixes both common crochet and friendship bracelet patterns for the overall look!

Today we’ve got Carmen from over on TikTok showing off her amazingly cute design for the perfect crocheted lizard that you will want to get the pattern for ASAP. The very best part about this crochet project is that you don’t need to know any crazy designs or even figure out how to weave one color into another - you simply need to be able to make small crochet tubes, about 2 inches long.

Carmen starts off her project with a bunch of these small ‘tubular’ shapes, as well as a longer crocheted line that is a few feet long. Then, using a color pattern that many are begging her to release, she starts doing an almost friendship bracelet-like lacing pattern, alternating the colors and spacing to create first the head, then the body and legs, and finally the tail of this ultra-adorable lizard friend.

The end result is, honestly, astounding, and so simple! You could spend hour upon hour making the body of a lizard that is similar to this one, but we love just how easy this looks to put together. You could do your own colors entirely, making this one hundred percent customizable to each and every one of your (or a friend’s) tastes! 

