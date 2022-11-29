Woman Creates Actually Useful Crochet Tutorial for Beginners

During covid we all picked up new hobbies; learning to juggle, making origami, harnessing your gardening skills, maybe one of the select few who choose to join an online exercise group, and ah maybe the most popular self taught crochet!

If you have ever tried your hand at crocheting, you know it's not just hard, it's insanely hard, like trying to convince your dog to drop the t-bone steak he found from last night's dinner in the trash kinda hard. There are so many tutorials on the internet but many are difficult to follow and leave us where we started, confused.

If you are new to crocheting you have to check out the brilliant TikTok video from @dvv0100, because she seriously knows what all of us beginners have been looking for in crochet advice.

Starting out the woman first says the most important advice, start small, like with a beanie, not a sweater. She also says using a larger yarn is easier to start, it takes less time for completion and I'm sure tangles less. Looking at the tag on the yarn it will have a size written on it, matching your crochet hook to that size. She shows you how to make your starting knot, a slipknot, and where to start with the crochet hook, where to place your left hand, and how to get started.

Overall the advice she gives is stellar, she walks you through the set up and the begging steps of making anything that you would want to crochet. Her entire channel is very helpful and she has a soothing tone when explaining how to do things, which is an added bonus!

