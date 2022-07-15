Skip to main content

Woman Gives Thrifted Crutches a Second Life and Turns Them Into a Functional Bookshelf

WHOA. This is an impressive creation.

Thrifting is a creative sport that some people have turned into full-blown careers given how great they are at taking someone else’s trash and transforming it into their own valuable treasure.

Such is the case with sustainable stylist, Sarah Teresinski, whose account is dedicated to “restyling and upcycling EVERYTHING," it’s safe to say she’s a pro at thrifting. As seen in the video below, her latest restyle involves taking a pair of thrifted crutches and transforming them into a beautiful functional bookshelf!

WATCH THE VIDEO

In the video, she’s seen taking apart the crutches and using her creative eyes to put them back together, but making two triangles to use them as the base for the bookshelf. Once she established the base, she used decorative door knobs to piece the bases together, before spray painting the crutches and setting up the shelves. At last, we’re shown the final look of the project and we’re amazed!

We’re not surprised by how many followers flooded the comments sharing how impressed they are with the thrifter’s beautiful transformation! “A.M.A.Z.I.N.G you are so inspiring!” @rinabop1985 wrote. “This is one of the best up cycles I’ve seen!!!! Great work and thanks for sharing!!! “ @mickyberglin commented. “Absolutely love that idea ,” @bnaynay3 shared.

Yet again, another upcycle from @redeux_style that we love!  

