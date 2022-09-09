Skip to main content

These Gorgeous Hanging Propagation Planters Will Have Rainbows Dancing All Over Your Home

This is so beautiful!

Who said that propagating your plants couldn’t be pretty? Okay, let’s back up a bit. Now, we have talked several times about how and why you should propagate your plants. It is a great way to get more of the plants you love without having to spend more at your local plant store, which we are all here for.

Unfortunately, when propagating our plants, we tend to just throw them into whatever pot or planter we have on hand. Sure we pay attention to them to make sure that they are growing properly, but what if you could make your propagation planters something you wouldn’t mind looking at within the same time frame?

Then you need this cute little propagation planter DIY in your life today!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

TikTok creator and owner of GoldenVibe Gifts, Lauren loves coming up with crafty ways of repurposing things that she comes across in her daily life. In this video, she shows us exactly how she took some basic Bell jars (the amber ones that you probably saw all throughout your grandparent’s houses when you were younger) and turned them into gorgeous propagation planters that you would be happy to display in your home.

She starts off by getting a few of the Bell jars from her local thrift store, though you could also probably find some off of Amazon or something similar. From there she goes home and starts making her magic.

Using some leftover craft supplies, she starts attaching a thin chain to the rim of the Bell jar, which does unscrew off. This is all spray-painted gold to help make it match and fit the aesthetic that Lauren is going for. She then takes some more chain that has a few fake translucent gemstones on them and attaches that as well to the rim. You can add your own little trinkets and bits and bobs here for added affect.

She then hangs her creation up and pops in a tiny propagation bud, then steps back so we can get a good look at the set up. And wow is it gorgeous! The light hits the amber of the glass and shines off of the rainbow stones beautifully, sending sparkles of light all throughout the room and, at the same time, making us super jealous of just how pretty this whole thing is!

