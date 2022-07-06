Woman Upgrades Wedding Bouquets With Crystals and the Results Are Stunning

It’s always been a long-standing tradition that after a bride has walked down the aisle, exchanged vows with her partner and the two officially become one, the bride is then responsible for tossing her floral bouquet to a crowd of hopeful brides-to-be.

However, while tossing the bouquet is a popular tradition at many weddings, we won’t be surprised if some brides start avoiding the tradition altogether after coming across this video featuring beautiful floral bouquets adorned with crystals. These wedding bouquets are so beautiful, we wouldn’t want to let go of them!

WATCH THE VIDEO

In the video, TikTok creator @ronniefloweer shows us how she took multiple gorgeous floral bouquets and upgraded them with beautiful crystals. Sure, the flowers were already gorgeous but the crystals definitely elevated the look of the bouquets and made them stand out even more.

While the comments were mixed, most people loved the idea of incorporating crystals into the wedding bouquets. “My dream bouquet will have crystals,” TikTok user @hyde_yo_dope commented. “The first bouquet. Dream,” @victoriachurchill93 shared. In response to a negative comment, TikTok user @aledls14 wrote “The crystals do nothing? I mean... they look stunning in the bouquets.”

These wedding bouquets are stunning and we love that she uses real preserved and dried flowers.