Woman Crystalizes Sprigs for Christmas Tree and It’s Breathtaking

If you grew up doing a ton of arts and crafts, or even are just a crafty person as an adult, then you have probably seen all sorts of cool things done and created with Borax, including some pretty interesting crystals. One part science, one part art, one part creativity - Borax crystals are a fun and interesting way to get the whole family excited about making things.

In fact, as TikTok creator Kristyn Cole pointed out, you can even add making Borax crystal structures to your Christmas list and bring something shiny, and mostly homemade, to your decorating this year!

So Kristyn LOVES Christmas, and part of that means decorating early and with as many creative things as she can make or find. This year she decided to take some faux sprigs of pine and use them as a base to create beautiful crystallized sprigs using Borax.

How is this done? Well, in the typical way that most Borax crystals are made, but simply using the sprigs to grow the crystals off of! Kristyn starts by boiling some water and pouring in the Borax powder, stirring it until it has fully dissolved. She then puts the sprigs in, letting them sit overnight so that the Borax crystals are allowed to fully form and crawl up and off the limbs of the sprig.

After they are all pulled out and laid out to dry, we get to see the final, stunning, results. The sprigs, now fully crystallized, look almost like they have been left out in the ice and snow, a perfect moment captured thanks to science and artistry. We can’t wait to see what they look like on the actual tree, which Kristyn has promised to show off in a future video!



