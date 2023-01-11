Woman Shares Easy Hack How to Upgrade a Cube Storage Unit for Under $20!

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Having kids around comes with its own set of chaos and oftentimes, the parents are the ones cleaning up after them. If you live in small spaces, where the living room also becomes the play area - this article is for you. There are some easy hacks to keep your kids' toys organized and in one place.

Lia of the TikTok creator couple Lia & Adam demonstrates in her video an easy and budget-friendly hack on how to upgrade your existing cube storage for your kids' toys. Let's take a look!

Wow! This looks like it was bought at IKEA, or West Elm.

This only works if you already have a cube storage like this one, however, you can also just easily build one with some scrap wood, or buy one. The smaller ones are usually less expensive and run for about $35. And then you just have to incorporate the cost of the additional scrap wood and fabric storage cubes for the toys.

Let's get started.

As you can see in the video, Lia started her project by getting some scrap wood and cutting the base into 1x3 boards, the length and the width of her cube storage. Then she used scrap wood 2x4 boards to cut out four legs. Next, she drilled pocket holes into all the 1x3 boards, so she could use pocket screws to secure the boards to the legs.

After the base was built, she sanded it and primed it with white spray paint. Once the primer dried, she sprayed it with two coats of black spray paint. For the top, she used a common board and also spray-painted it black. She secured the top with screws and glue, and that's pretty much it.

You can get all the material at Home Depot and even get everything cut there if you don't have the required tools at home.

We love a good upcycle!

