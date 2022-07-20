Man Takes Curio Cabinet And Turns It Into His Own Personal ‘Greenhouse’

Have some space in your house but not sure what to do with it? Why not turn it into an indoor garden? Or better yet, an indoor greenhouse! Flowers and plants are a great way to add color and light to any room, and you can even grow all year round without having to worry about outdoor conditions.

Check out this creator’s indoor greenhouse idea, and take down ideas for how you can make one for yourself!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Dee Riley saw an opportunity to create something really cool out of an abandoned piece and ran with it. This TikTok creator and self-proclaimed Plant-Dad, had an old curio cabinet that had been just sitting there, collecting dust, before he decided to repurpose it for a brand new idea he had.

Why not turn that old piece into something that suited his interest and served a purpose? So he made it into a greenhouse! With a bit of cleaning, some sealing of the edges so that nothing would leak out, and the addition of some lighting, the old curio cabinet now has a brand new life. We love the look of the glass sides and the overall elegant aesthetic, but what we love even more than that is the possibilities this opens up.

How many of us have some antique piece just sitting in storage or a corner of our rooms, collecting dust (and maybe a few old VHS tapes or some figurines left behind by a grandparent)? And how many of those would make absolutely darling indoor greenhouses with a few simple modifications? See? The possibilities are nearly endless!