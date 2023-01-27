Woman Has Genius Curtain Hack That Makes Tiny Rooms Look Bigger

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

If you live in a small space chances are you have tried all the tricks to make it feel larger. Painting all the walls white, and keeping the color palette muted- which is boring if you have a personality and like… enjoy colors. Kept your furniture to a minimum and the furniture you do have is sleek, thin, and modern- but if you like bold pieces or antiques this doesn’t fully match your deep down desired aesthetic. Or maybe you hung mirrors all over to make it seem a little larger, which is so fun seeing your reflection in every inch of the room… not.

Current small room owner and TikToker @sandras.home.life posted a video showing us a small room hack that actually makes the room feel larger and doesn't totally compromise your style.

We aren’t totally sure how this works but it does!

If you have a large glass door or window all you need is four curtains, two sheer ones and two of any color of your liking, and a large curtain rod that stretches the length of the wall.

The person hangs the rod as close to the ceiling as possible and places the two sheer curtains on each side of the glass door, and on the other sides of the sheer curtains she places the darker curtains on the other side, stretching from the sides of the wall up to the sheer curtains.

It instantly makes the room feel so much larger, and like we said we aren't totally sure how but we can’t wait to try it ourselves!

