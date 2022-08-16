With Just a Flick of the Wrist, Woman Hides Curtain Rod Holders

We all have those areas in our homes that get neglected until it’s time to deep clean. For some, our cabinet doors hide our lack or organization skills and for other people, dusting isn’t on our daily to-do list and it shows.

We get it, especially the latter. As long as our house appears to be clean, that’s typically our main concern and we save the slightly trivial cleaning duties such as dusting for our days when we deep clean. However, in those moments when you need every area in your house to appear clean but don’t necessarily have time to deep clean, then this quick cleaning tip courtesy of TikTok content creator @ocwarrior19 is perfect for you!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As seen in the video, if you don’t have the time to dust every area in the house, there are some places that you can hide the dust until you have the time to thoroughly clean, such as your curtain rods. Understandably, curtain rod are not an area that most people tend to think about when cleaning, and because of this, it can accumulate a lot of dust. However, in the interim, you can hide the dust by removing the curtain rod from the holder and sliding the curtain down to the very end of the rod. Afterwards, simply place the curtain rod back onto the holder and you now have the dusty curtain rod holders hidden!

We love how simple and convenient this hack is especially when you you don’t have enough time to deep clean and have company coming over on a short notice. And also, it just looks so much better than to have the rods exposed!