Woman Makes a Curvy Christmas Tree Collar Out of Cardboard and It’s Incredible

If you are anything like me then you probably didn’t even realize that Christmas ‘collars’ were a thing. I mean, I have seen a lot of Christmas skirts, even the ones that you kind of bunch and scrunch around the bottom of the tree in a way that could be considered artistic by some drunk elf, but that is something different entirely.

But no, a Christmas collar is something entirely different, really cool, and, luckily for us, something you can make at home with a few dollar-store supplies!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

So this cute and seasonal DIY comes to us from Emily Shaw over on TikTok and I want to give her a huge shout-out for creating something that might (maybe) help keep my cats from crawling up through the bottom of my family’s tree this year.

To start off you will want to grab some foam boards, the large kind that you can find in the craft or art section of your local store. Tape them together, and put the base of your tree on top, then trace out a curvy shape that fits your idea of what you want your collar to look like. Cut that out (carefully, mind you), then move on to the sides.

Now the fun thing that Emily shared with us is that you can actually make foam board bend. With your eleven inch foam boards, slice from top to bottom at about a half-inch to one-inch gaps, making sure you don’t go all the way through the foam board. This step will allow you to roll and bend the foam board which means you can shape it to the curvy piece you already drew and cut out.

Finally, using more foam and some velcro, you will make brackets that will attach the bottom of your collar to the sides which means you can more easily pull it apart for simple storage. Emily spray painted the inside of the entire piece the same color as the fabric that she had picked out for the outside, then simply cut and hot glued your fabric into place, making sure that you fold the fabric over the top edge of the upright foam and that is literally it! A gorgeous Christmas collar for less than forty bucks and no weird tools involved!



