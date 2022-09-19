Skip to main content

Woman Cooks Up Genius Way to Keep Cushions from Slipping

What a cool trick.

So you have a beautiful new couch or outdoor lounger and you go to throw yourself back on it, fully intending on landing on the cushions and relaxing for a bit. Only, you do that and the cushions suddenly slip.

Now you have to deal with either getting up and moving those cushions around or having them jam into your back uncomfortably. But what if we told you there was an easy and quick way to make sure those cushions stayed in place?

Camila Vilas, like many of us, has the same couch and cushion situation that most of us do. This includes the fact that the big back cushions or the seat cushions would often slip out from behind or underneath her. But luckily for us, another TikTok’er gave her the suggestion of putting one simple thing underneath her cushions to help them stay in place.

That one thing? Apparently, a simple yoga mat!

Yep, simply unroll a yoga mat and put it flat down beneath your cushions. The non-slip grip of the mat will help keep the cushions in place, like they help your feet or hands when you are trying to do yoga. They’re also the perfect size and shape for most couches, meaning you won’t have to cut or tape or shape anything to size.

Now, apparently in a second video, Camila says this hack does work but that her biggest peeve was that the blue yoga mat does stick out like a sore thumb underneath the cream of the couch. Luckily this is an easy enough fix by just getting a mat that more suits the look of your couch!

And, coming in clutch from the comment section, one commenter did say that another, even cheaper, option is to use kitchen cabinet grip liner! (Thank you, Mo!) This option probably works better if you need to cover more ground, though it takes a little bit more work when it comes to cutting to size and laying it out!

