Dad Builds Epic Baby Gate For Huge Archway and Somehow It Still Looks Stylish

Baby gates are a necessity in practically every home with a toddler. They can prevent terrible accidents, protect your active baby from danger and potentially save your baby’s life. Given how important it is to have baby gates in your home, it’s important to make sure you choose the best option for your home, however that’s not always easy due to a variety of factors.

Whether the baby gate you chose is too flimsy or your home is structured differently, finding the best baby gate that can do a good job at keeping your baby safe can be a bit of a challenge, unless you’re highly killed at DIY’ing it, which is the case with this TikTok content creator @taysorenson. Her husband built a baby gate for their huge archway in their kitchen and he did an amazing job!

As seen in the video, he used a few tools including a drill, a staple gun and measuring tape to secure the sturdy wood pieces together to build the sliding baby gate. The finished project looked stylish and more importantly, extremely secure!

Viewers took to the comment section to share their thoughts about this DIY project. “Yours is nicer anyway!” @ashlyncrowe wrote. “Thank you for the idea, we have the same issue and we have a little bit before we have to worry but definitely doing this,” @tatted_mommy32 commented. “That is awesome, he should have a business just for that!” @vagirl276 shared.

We’re with the comment section — maybe they should consider setting up a shop, because if they’re selling them, we’re buying!