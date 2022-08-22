Skip to main content

Woman Creates Adorable Customized Cat Clay Dish That You Will Love

We want one (or a dozen!)

Have you ever seen something on Pinterest or somewhere similar that you immediately had to recreate? Of course you have. And we here at Den Garden have been able to reap the multiple benefits, good and bad, of your recreations. Some of your designs have even been better than the original, but we have loved them all!

So today, we spotlight one creator who saw the perfect craft on Pinterest and gave it her own unique flair.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As an artist, Paula Alexandra is a craft person all on her own. And while we think that you could do this yourself, seeing her do it sure helped us figure out the tiny details that we might have otherwise missed.

So what is she making? Cute clay cat trinket dishes!

Paula starts her recreation by showing us what the original looked like before breaking out some air-dry clay. From there, she remade the shape, including the round face and little pointed ears, before letting it dry completely. This drying process allows the clay to keep its shape, and you wind up with something almost like a ceramic bowl.

Then, with her feline companion by her side for reference, she begins the painting process. This involves sketching out the general shapes and markings and then adding the different shades that perfectly matches each of her cats. Big, beautiful eyes help bring added life to the look, and the end result are completely adorable trinket dishes that we could easily see spread throughout the entire house.

The absolute best part about this craft is that you can do it yourself with some of the same air-dry clay and some craft paints! You could also change up the shape slightly to make it look more doggo-like, in case you don’t have a cat!

