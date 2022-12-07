Son Builds Mom a Luxury Closet With $35 Book Shelves

Why hire a professional contractor, when you can just hire a family member, such as your son, to help build your dream room - or just the closet of your dreams?

The son of TikTok account All Things Mrs. Blake did exactly that, and built his mom a fancy-looking closet on a budget! Let's check it out.

It looks high-end, like a really expensive contractor built this. And it only cost him $37 each. These bookshelves are from Target, but you can probably find something similar on Amazon.

They seem to be easy enough to put together and sturdy enough to hold other things, aside from books. Besides, clothes, bags, sunglasses, jewelry, and shoes are probably less heavy than books, so that's a good sign.

I'd assume he somehow connected the shelves, as well as secured them to the wall, so they won't tip over if the floor is uneven.

This closet hack works great to turn another bedroom into a walk-in closet, or if you have a smaller apartment - such as a studio apartment - you can have these displayed almost like in a boutique. And if there is room in the closet, he could add another bookshelf, but turn it into a rotating one, all decked out with LED lights.

Such a great idea!

And if she has another closet she isn't using, she and her son could turn it into a man cave in a closet for the mister.

