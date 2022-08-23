Skip to main content

Washington Woman Makes the Most Drop-Dead Gorgeous Earrings For Wedding

These earrings are the perfect pairing for... anything!

There are some people out there with talent that you simply cannot help but be jealous of. People who can take ordinary items and turn them into extraordinary crafts that should be displayed and worn everywhere!

Today we are featuring just one of those amazing crafters and the drop-dead gorgeous earrings that she recently created by custom order for a bride on her wedding day. You are going to drool as much as we did, so get a napkin handy! And if you need something to hang your new jewelry on, because we bet you are going to want to buy some of her jewelry for yourself, check out this do-it-yourself lace earring holder!)

Abby, the owner of and creator at Scarlet and Opal, touts herself as making custom, handmade, small-batch jewelry out of polymer clay. And while yes, this is what she does literally, we would like to say that there is probably some sort of magic that goes into what she does.

In the video she is showing off a custom order that she created for a bride, so you would expect a lot of white. And indeed, Abby starts off with white polymer clay, which she rolls out and cuts into tiny bits and pieces. Then she gets a bit creative, adding several shades of pastel pink paint, before mixing everything together. The polymer clay soaks up the paint before she goes in and adds some gold foil and mixing that as well.

A little binder is tossed into the mix then the entire bundle of bits is mixed together, flattened, and rolled out into thin strips that Abby can then cut various shapes from. While the look here is pretty, it isn’t until the clay has fully dried and hardened that we see the true beauty of the pieces. The white dries to an almost clear color, while the rose tones pick up on the gold perfectly.

The entire aesthetic is simply perfect, and we can only imagine how excited the bride will be to see her brand new earrings come wedding day!

