Woman Shares How She Custom Painted Her Floors and How They Are Holding Up 2 Years Later

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Concrete floors are often seen as an eyesore, but they have so much potential for beauty! They're durable and low-maintenance, but if you want to add some personality to your home, painting concrete is a great way to do it. Over the last two years since this woman painted her floors, she's learned a few things about how this process works—both in terms of cost and durability.

Concrete floors are durable, but they can get dirty. Concrete is a porous material that absorbs dirt like a sponge. If you have pets or children, your concrete floor has likely taken on some scuffs and stains. Instead of investing in a new floor, consider painting it instead! Painting concrete floors will make them more beautiful and last longer than ever!

Folks were appreciative (and so were we) for this "status update" on the condition of her floor.

One commenter was extra glad. "I have just cement flooring and I have just been in tears trying to find something inexpensive." @MsRhiRhiNailStudio

Another commenter offered a great tip for whenever touch-ups are finally necessary.

"Looks great! If you need to touch up, though, I'd suggest priming the touchup with Zinsser Cover Stain or BIN shellac as a bond coat." @Chris

Painting concrete floors is easy to do yourself with the right tools and products. You can paint your concrete any color you'd like—and because there are so many different shades of paint available these days, there's no need to worry about matching anything up perfectly when creating your unique look!

If you're looking for something low-maintenance that doesn't require constant cleaning and maintenance like hardwood or laminate floors might (not to mention being extremely affordable!), painting concrete may be just what you're looking for!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.