49er Fans Will Love This Customized Helmet Fridge

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Football fans are knowing for occasionally going a bit overboard when it comes to their love of the sport. They’ve created entire rooms dedicated to their beloved teams, while others have painted rooms or cars or other things to show off their fan appreciation.

But one thing you could try yourself to make your favorite NFL-loving friend or family member happy is this customized football helmet cooler ala TIkTok creator Priscilla!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

So, I love this idea. It is a fun and cute way of integrating someone’s favorite sports team without going ‘too’ overboard in the decorating. Essentially you are going to want to go on Amazon or your favorite big box store and find a helmet shaped mini cooler - already the perfect little gift but we can make it so much better!



The one that Priscilla found has a four liter capacity, which isn’t much but at the same time is good for a drink or two!

Prep the helmet, which includes taking off the front grill and taping off any edges that you don’t want to get paint on. Then set down your base color, laying down enough layers until you get a nice and even coat. After that is done, get a stencil or even a sticker with the team’s logo on it, whatever they have on their helmet, and either draw and paint the logo on or stick on the decal. Depending on how large it is, you may have to do as Priscilla did and cut where the hinge is to ensure that it swings open.

Follow all of this up with a layer or two of mod podge to seal everything in, then reattach the grill and remove all the paint. You should now have an amazing looking mini-cooler that looks exactly like your favorite team at little extra expense on your end!



Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.