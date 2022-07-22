Mom Repurposes Neighbor’s Cut-Down Tree and You Won’t Believe What She Made

As parents, it’s our responsibility to ensure we’re providing for our kids. Food, home and protection are just the basics, however, we’re always looking for a variety of ways to keep our kids entertained, too.

Sure, we can go to the stores and clear the shelves of all the latest and greatest toys to keep our kids happy, but after coming across this natural play space created by Mom and Instagram content creator montessori.spaces, we may have to reconsider going back to the basics to help keep our kids entertained!

In the video, the mom upcycled her neighbors cut-down tree and with the help of her dad’s chainsaw, she created the cutest and aesthetically pleasing outdoor table and chair set for her kid, as well as stepping stones for her child to have fun jumping from one tree stump to the other. The mom didn’t stop there, either. She created a plant stand, a ramp for a wheelbarrow and a woodworking log so her kid can practice using a drill.

We love all the ideas mom saw from a simple cut-down tree; she’s so creative and we’re sure her kid loves this natural play space!