Parents Gift Daughter a Bedroom Makeover for 13th Birthday and It’s Too Cute

She was so happy.

Being a teenage girl can be so difficult, you have to juggle so many things; parents, friendships, school, and becoming more independent. I remember when I was a kid and my 13th birthday was approaching, I knew this meant I was finally in the “teen” years, I knew so much had to change including my bright pink room that was filled with horse figurines and fake makeup. I was ready for a space that reflected me entering my teenage years, as many 12 year old girls can relate.

Outstanding parents @nelaqueen3 posted to TikTok a surprise room makeover for their daughters 13th birthday, making her space feel much more sophisticated, exactly what every freshly teenage girl wants!

Before they remodel the girls room it lacked style, it had gray walls, all plain white furniture and a few trinkets. It's safe to say it did look like a little girls room, but how her parents transformed the space made it transform into a teenagers room, with a heavy focus on sophistication. We love the sage green accent wall behind the bed and the photos of the potted plants hung above. The light up vines add the perfect touch and blend beautifully with the color scheme.

I’m not sure what is more precious… the room, or the girl's reaction when she sees it! 

